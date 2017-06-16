N.C. governor warns Obamacare repeal will hurt battle against opioid addiction

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, chairman of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, peaks at the beginning of the first meeting of the commission on combating drug addiction and the opioid crisis, Friday, June 16, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington. From left are , Dr. Bertha K. Madras, a Harvard Medical School professor who specializes in addiction biology, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Christie, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, and former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy. Susan Walsh AP