Trump’s travel ban remains blocked, circuit court rules

President Donald Trump’s travel ban will remain on hold following a ruling Monday by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The court said Trump did not prove that the people he sought to bar from entering the U.S. were “detrimental” to national interests. The executive order would have blocked people from Iran, Sudan, Yemen, Libya, Syria and Somalia from coming to the country, as well as suspended the U.S. refugee resettlement program.
“Immigration, even for the president is not a one-person show,” the court wrote. “The president’s authority is subject to certain statutory and constitutional restraints. We conclude that the president, in issuing the executive order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegate to him by Congress.”
Trump issued his initial executive order in January, which was met with chaos at airports around the world as people struggled to understand how who would be let in. That hasty rollout and widespread condemnation the order amounted to a “Muslim ban” because it targeted people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump issued an amended order in March, but that version was also met with legal challenges.
The Ninth Circuit did rule that examination of the vetting procedures used by various government agencies to determine if someone seeking entry to the U.S. is a national security risk could go forward. Trump has repeatedly called for “extreme vetting,” but his administration has not described what that would entail.
