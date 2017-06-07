Intel officials refuse to answer questions on Trump and Russia

Lawmakers on Wednesday pressed Trump administration intelligence officials to confirm reports that President Donald Trump had urged the FBI to drop an investigation into his associates’ possible ties to Russia. They refused.
In what amounted to a dress rehearsal for Thursday’s highly anticipated hearing with fired FBI Director James Comey, current officials – Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers – repeatedly declined to talk at all about their conversations with the president, whether they take notes after meetings with him, and what they have advised him about the ongoing investigations into his team’s ties to Russia.
Coats came closest to directly responding to a question: “I have never felt pressure to intervene or interfere in any way with shaping intelligence in a political way or in relation to an ongoing investigation,” Coats said in answering questions from Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va, in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Wednesday.
Wednesday’s hearing was supposed to be focused on the pending renewal of the 702 program that allows and governs intelligence collection overseas, but lawmakers from both parties took the opportunity to question top American intelligence officials on the Russia investigation.
Warner asked Coats to confirm reporting from the Washington Post Tuesday that Trump had kept Coats and CIA Director Mike Pompeo behind following a White House meeting in March and asked Coats to intervene in the FBI investigation. According to the report, Coats determined it would be inappropriate for him to intervene with then-FBI Director Comey.
Coats told the committee he wouldn’t discuss specifics of his conversations with Trump.
“I don’t believe it’s appropriate for myself to address that in a public session,” Coats told a visibly frustrated Warner.
In response to similar questions from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Coats said he would answer questions on the matter from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is now overseeing the FBI investigation following Comey’s firing.
Rogers too refused to say whether the president had ever asked him to intervene in the FBI investigation into Trump’s associates, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
“In the three-plus years that I have been the director of the NSA, to the best of my recollection I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal,” Rogers said. “I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so.”
Rogers also refused to confirm or deny any details of conversations in news reports.
“I’m not going to discuss the specifics of conversations with the president of the United States,” Rogers told Warner.
