Comey told Sessions: Don’t leave me alone with Trump

twitter email Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

