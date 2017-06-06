Pressure builds on Senate Republicans struggling to write health care law

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, before the start of a meeting with House and Senate Leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Among the topics: Health care. Also in the room are from left, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and Senior adviser to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP