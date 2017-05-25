Trump stuns NATO leaders by reverting to scolding campaign message

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River Pause 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School 3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen 1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen 27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration 0:31 President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 1:28 Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with Junior Race at Lake Padden Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump scolds leaders at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels for failing to live up to its financial obligations and leaving it to U.S. taxpayers to shoulder the organization's defense burden. AP via NATO TV

President Donald Trump scolds leaders at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels for failing to live up to its financial obligations and leaving it to U.S. taxpayers to shoulder the organization's defense burden. AP via NATO TV