May 22, 2017 8:15 AM

Video: Tension on display between the Trumps?

By Franco Ordoñez

JERUSALEM

Melania Trump appeared to slap President Donald Trump’s hand away as her husband reached to grab hers after a vibrant red carpet ceremony at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

After two long days in Saudi Arabia, Trump arrived in Israel Monday on the second leg of his five country tour where he’ll try to reignite peace talks with visits to Jerusalem and the West Bank.

During Monday’s lavish welcome ceremony, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentanyahu praised Trump for visiting Israel on his first foreign trip.

Following the ceremony, Trump can be seen in video reaching out to hold his wife’s hand, but Melania appeared to flick his hand away as they kept walking.

