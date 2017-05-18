Democrats get a special counsel – but still want more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." Pause 0:26 Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death 6:15 Competing opinions on Cherry Point development 0:49 Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake Up Whatcom County' rally in Bellingham 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 0:27 Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:26 Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 9 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

