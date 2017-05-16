Kamala Harris to Trump: Leave grandma’s marijuana alone

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:33 Here's a look at the web connecting the Trump administration to Russia Pause 0:27 Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road 0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 1:52 Five facts about the North Cascades Highway 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 2:03 'Star Wars' fanatics take part in world's largest lightsaber battle 1:41 Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy

Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy