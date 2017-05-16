Israel was source of secret intelligence that Trump gave to Russians, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women Pause 1:52 Five facts about the North Cascades Highway 1:53 Massive sea creature washes up on Indonesian beach 0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 2:01 Five things that can help save your teen driver's life 1:25 Mucho-mega burrito dazzles hungry customers in Puyallup 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting." AP

