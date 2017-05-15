Washington roiled by new Russia worry as Trump accused of sharing classified intelligence

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham Pause 4:33 Here's a look at the web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 4:37 Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by Caffeine 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 1:07 Cat fight ends with water landing 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy