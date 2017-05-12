Women, who could be big losers in health care bill, use Mother’s Day to fight back

2:04 Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation' Pause

1:45 Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally

4:37 Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case

1:35 Bellingham Police Department does bomb squad training near Everson

0:50 Lynden home for adults with developmental disabilities may close soon

1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women

3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state

2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer

2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer