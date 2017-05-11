Images of White House in turmoil are likely to complicate Trump’s first foreign trip

0:50 Lynden home for adults with developmental disabilities may close soon Pause

0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women

3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state

3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters