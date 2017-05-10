Exclusive: Oval Office meeting led to ‘fire Comey’ recommendation

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his new deputy, Rod Rosenstein, arrived at the White House Monday with a message for President Donald Trump: They had serious concerns about the embattled FBI Director James Comey.
Trump listened to what they had to say in a hastily scheduled meeting and then asked for them to put their reasons in writing.
Rosenstein wrote a scathing three-page memo entitled “Restoring Public Confidence in the FBI” about Comey’s botched handling of the high-profile investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. That memo was delivered to the White House Tuesday.
Hours later, Trump had made his decision: He fired Comey in a terse letter that didn’t mention the Clinton investigation. It was hand-delivered to FBI headquarters by his former longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller, now director of Oval Office operations. He then called 10 members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to inform them of the news that was about to quickly become public.
Unfortunately, Mr. Comey had lost the confidence of both Republicans and Democrats, and, frankly, the American people
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said she was surprised when Trump called her at 5:30 p.m. to say he was firing Comey on Session’s and Rosenstein’s recommendation because “the department is a mess.” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Trump called him to tell him about Rosenstein’s letter and that he thought Comey couldn’t lead the agency.
“He wasn’t doing a good job,” Trump said in brief remarks Wednesday. “Very simply. He was not doing a good job.”
Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
The account of Trump’s meeting with Sessions and Rosenstein, which had not been reported previously, was offered by officials familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly. A White House spokeswoman later confirmed the meeting.
The quick action on Comey stands in sharp contrast to the delay after Trump learned that his national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, had lied about his discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Acting Attorney General Sally Yates met with White House counsel Donald McGahn twice about the issue, but Trump only fired Flynn 18 days later, after the news of the Yates-McGahn meeting was reported by the Washington Post.
But White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump has been considering firing Comey since he was elected in November in part because he went around the chain of command in the Clinton investigation and failed to stop FBI leaks.
“I think it's been an erosion of confidence,” she said. “I think that Director Comey has shown over the last several months, and frankly, the last year, a lot of missteps and mistakes.”
Trump had been complimentary of Comey for months after asking him to stay on as FBI director even though he was overseeing the Russia investigation into collusion and the hacking and public release of top Democrats’ private emails.
It took guts for Director Comey to make the move that he made in light of the kind of opposition he had with their trying to protect her from criminal prosecution
President Donald Trump in October 2016
But in recent weeks, the director confirmed the FBI is investigating possible collusion between Trump advisers and Russia and refused to back up the president’s allegation that Obama wiretapped his phones. Some say Trump had been wanting to fire Comey for at least a week and tasked Sessions with finding a reason after he had grown frustrated with the spate of bad publicity over the FBI’s investigation into Russia meddling.
On May 2, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the reporters Trump “has confidence” in Comey. But on Tuesday, there was a sign something was amiss.
When Spicer was asked about Comey recently overstating to Congress the number of emails Clinton top aide Huma Abedin forwarded to her husband while she was employed at the State Department, he declined to answer. It was mid-afternoon and Rosenstein’s memo had already reached the White House.
“I haven’t asked him,” Spicer said. “I have not asked the president since the last time we spoke about this....I don’t want to start speaking on behalf of the president without speaking to him first.”
Comey had a long career as a federal prosecutor, rising to deputy attorney general during Republican George W. Bush’s administration. Democrat Barack Obama appointed Comey to a 10-year term in 2013, but Trump could have removed him from his job.
The shocking firing came days after Comey, a federal prosecutor rising to deputy attorney general in the George W. Bush administration, r asked his new boss, Rosenstein, for additional money and personnel for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election.
“All I know is that I'm told that as soon as Republicanss arrived there was a request for additional resources for the investigation and a few days afterwards he was sacked,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. “I have a general conclusion: I think that the Comey operation was breathing down the neck of the Trump campaign and their operatives and this was an effort to slow down the investigation.”
The White House referred questions about the issue to the Department of Justice, which did not respond to a request for comment.
White House officials said repeatedly this week that Trump did not ask Rosenstein to investigate Comey, but rather he decided to do that on his own after he was confirmed into office two weeks ago.
Sessions and Rosenstein came to the White House Monday for other reasons Monday, but Sanders say they asked to speak to Trump about Comey. She did not know if Trump spoke to them again after that meeting but Rosenstein sent over the memo, which assailed Comey’s unorthodox decision last July to publicly announce he would not recommend criminal charges against Clinton.
The White House was ill-prepared for the barrage of criticism it received from members of both parties to the firing that made it appear that the dismissal was a result of the Russia investigation. The dismissal occurred as investigators closed in on several former Trump aides who had contacts with Russia at a time when U.S. intelligence agencies say the Kremlin hacked Democrats to help Trump win the White House.
We encourage them to complete this investigation so we can put it behind us and we can continue to see exactly what we've been saying for nearly a year: there's no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Vice President Mike Pence engaged in a round of television interviews Wednesday to explain the firing had nothing to do with Russia.
“That is not what this is about,” Pence told NBC News. “The president took strong and decisive leadership here. To put the safety and security of the American people first. It was simply the right decision.”
Still, Democrats and some Republicans called for an independent investigation into Russia while others called for Sessions to resign or Trump to be impeached. Hundreds of people, including Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez, gathered outside the White House to call for a special investigation.
Lindsay Wise contributed.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
Comments