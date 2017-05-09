Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Driver's condition unknown after hitting Fairhaven bus stop shelter Pause 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 1:41 Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ 1:45 Sen. Whitehouse asks Director Comey why Flynn info was delayed two days 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN