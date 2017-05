Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session?

Lawmakers may be under a court order to fully fund public schools, but that doesn't mean most of them are at the Capitol tackling that issue. Halfway through a 30-day special session, only a few lawmakers are locked in meetings to respond to the state Supreme Court's order in the McCleary case. Most are back home in their districts, leaving the Legislative Building eerily quiet for a time when so much is at stake.