Trump’s forbidden love: Single-payer health care

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 Government grant that helped this small dairy not in Trump's budget Pause 2:40 The hydropower posse promotes the dams' importance 0:57 Toddler leaves fellow airline passengers with a smile 0:45 Are your tinted windows legal? Here is what the law allows 0:45 Here's what the Burnout Road fire looks like 2:17 Cool idea: Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning 1:46 Brother of road rage victim speaks out after sister shot in the head 2:45 Watch what it's like aboard the Lady Washington 2:41 What’s more dangerous than a drunk driver? You, on your phone 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House