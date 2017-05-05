Which tests should students have to pass to graduate? Lawmakers can’t agree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:26 Fog blankets Bellingham Thursday, May 4, 2017 Pause 0:32 Spring thunderstorm rolls through Tacoma 2:20 Take a springtime walk through Stimpson Family Nature Reserve 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins 2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 1:07 Cat fight ends with water landing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Principal James Heston at Washington High School in Parkland worries a bill proposing an end to standardized testing would be a step backward for students. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com