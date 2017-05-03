Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Washington AG Ferguson on fighting the Trump travel ban and the 'power of the law' Pause 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park 5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill 1:31 Rare vocal talent was discovered at a McDonald’s drive-thru 1:25 Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy