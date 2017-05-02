This airline just told Congress it will stop overbooking flights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 How would Canada's legalization effort affect Washington pot sales? Pause 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 1:25 Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 1:37 May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia 17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testified at a hearing Tuesday on customer service concerns following incidents on flights, including one in which a passenger was dragged off a plane for refusing to give up his seat. C-SPAN