Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities

To cap off his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration. “I don’t think anybody has done what we’ve been able to do in 100 days,” Trump said after signing his latest executive order Friday, April 28.
AP
Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

Politics & Government

Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

President Donald Trump has spent his first 100 days trying to make good on several campaign promises, but not without controversy. From Inauguration Day to a flurry of executive orders to airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, the Trump administration has been busy. Here’s a look back at the first 100 days in 100 seconds.

Sean Spicer compares Syria's Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

Politics & Government

Sean Spicer compares Syria's Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

At a press briefing Tuesday, April 11, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons is worse than Hitler's warfare. Hitler killed millions in gas chambers during World War II. Spicer got the opportunity to clarify, and continued to say Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.”

Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

Politics & Government

Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

Page School Teacher Leo O'Leary oversees the proceedings during the mock legislative hearing March 9th in the John Cherberg Building on the Capitol campus as young Senate and House chamber pages get a first-hand feel as to how state government operates. Portraying both state senators and representatives the group was able to experience not only testifying but also the duties as a chamber committee member.

The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

Politics & Government

The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archaeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status.

Editor's Choice Videos