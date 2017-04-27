Senate confirms Alexander Acosta as labor secretary

0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard Pause

1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

3:54 Opening the door on a conversation about mental illness

1:54 Top finishers talk about the 2016 Ski to Sea Race

1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race

3:59 Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court

0:53 Five facts about Larrabee State Park

2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"

0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley