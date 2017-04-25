New twist in Trump-Russia probe as Congress turns focus to Michael Flynn

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community Pause 3:05 Take a tour of Bellingham's Hundred Acre Wood 1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared 10:22 Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 1:21 Government shutdown by the numbers 1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senior lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee said former national security adviser Michael Flynn may have violated the law when he took payments from groups associated with foreign governments. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during Tuesday’s press briefing that he didn’t know if Flynn broke any laws. The White House