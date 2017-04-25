Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., opposes President Donald Trump's anticipated executive order requiring the review of national monument designations, including the creation of the Hanford Reach National Monument near the Tri-Cities. She spoke on the floor of the Senate April 25.
Courtesy Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources
Sean Spicer compares Syria's Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

Politics & Government

Sean Spicer compares Syria's Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

At a press briefing Tuesday, April 11, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons is worse than Hitler's warfare. Hitler killed millions in gas chambers during World War II. Spicer got the opportunity to clarify, and continued to say Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.”

Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

Politics & Government

Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

Page School Teacher Leo O'Leary oversees the proceedings during the mock legislative hearing March 9th in the John Cherberg Building on the Capitol campus as young Senate and House chamber pages get a first-hand feel as to how state government operates. Portraying both state senators and representatives the group was able to experience not only testifying but also the duties as a chamber committee member.

The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

Politics & Government

The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archaeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status.

President Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

Politics & Government

President Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

After federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland blocked President Donald Trump's new travel ban, Trump told the crowd at a campaign-style rally in Nashville that the judges' actions makes America look "weak." The revised ban would temporarily suspend the U.S. refugee program and bar the entry of people from six Muslim-majority countries.

Editor's Choice Videos