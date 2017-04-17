In Washington, you now can earn the right to wear this mask

Joined by several masked wrestlers, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill that creates a license for theatrical wrestling schools.
Inslee signed the measure into law Monday. It aligns theatrical wrestling – popularly known for chair-throwing, body-slamming, and rehearsed matches seen on television – with other schools that operate under the same licensing framework such as martial arts studios and boxing facilities.
House Bill 1420, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Zack Hudgins of Tukwila, passed the House on a 95-2 vote last month and received unanimous approval in the Senate.
Under the measure, any licensed theatrical wrestling school would be allowed to schedule a certain number of public performances and require an emergency aide be present at events. Trainees or students are exempt from obtaining a licensure.
