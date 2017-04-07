Democrats make last-minute pitch in big Georgia race

A Democratic group is launching a new ad designed to help turn out the vote for Jon Ossoff, the marquee Democratic candidate in a Georgia special election that has captured nationwide attention as the nation’s first bellwether race since President Donald Trump took office.
The ad, from End Citizens United, emphasizes Ossoff’s pledge to change the country’s campaign finance system while cleaning up corruption. Coming a week before the April 18 election, it’s aimed at motivating core Democratic voters to support the candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.
“In Congress, Jon Ossoff will help end the rigged campaign-finance system, taking on special interests and calling out pay to play in Washington,” the ad says.
The 30-second ad will run online. A spokeswoman declined to say how much money the group was spending.
End Citizens United isn’t the only Democratic-aligned group to jump into the Georgia contest with a last-minute ad: House Majority PAC, a super PAC with ties to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California, last week announced its own digital ad aimed at getting Democratic voters to the polls.
Ossoff’s campaign last week revealed it had raised a stunning $8.3 million from January through most of March, a haul that has helped it rise to the top of a crowded 18-candidate field despite the House district’s traditional Republican lean. Republicans have held the seat, located in the wealthy northern Atlanta suburbs, since the 1970s.
Polls show Ossoff receiving about 40 percent of the vote; if no candidate reaches 50 percent in the April 18 election, the race will move to a runoff between the top two voter-getters.
End Citizens United has raised $650,000 for Ossoff since endorsing him five weeks ago.
“Our members recognize this is a tough district,” said Tiffany Muller, executive director of the group. “But this is a real opportunity to hold Trump accountable and to take on hard fights, even in these tough seats.”
Alex Roarty: 202-383-6173, @Alex_Roarty
