Vulnerable Democrat warns donors of pitfalls of blocking Trump Supreme Court nominee

2:13 Bellingham man calls property owners 'collateral damage' in Whatcom water dispute Pause

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links

1:46 Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham