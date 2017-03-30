Americans’ opposition to repealing Obamacare grows, particularly among Republicans

2:13 Bellingham man calls property owners 'collateral damage' in Whatcom water dispute Pause

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

2:35 House Speaker Paul Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims

2:15 President Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement