Democrats see GOP failure as a chance to push ‘Medicare for all’ model

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park Pause

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge