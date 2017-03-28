White House lockdown lifted following suspicious package, Secret Service says

A lockdown on the White House has been lifted after a suspicious package was found on the north side of the White House on Tuesday, according to the Secret Service.
.@SecretService investigating suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds. Road closures in effect.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017
USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017
Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody! pic.twitter.com/O25gr5B72f— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017
Secret Service officials said a man with a package approached them and made “suspicious comments” at around 10:15 a.m. They took the man into custody and are investigating the package. A “security perimeter” is still established.
Jacqueline Alemany, CBS White House reporter, said she thinks Secret Service was being particularly careful due to an increased amount of fence-jumpers around the White House recently.
“It seems like they’re being extra cautious,” Alemany said on a CBS newscast. “We’ve been on lockdown for an unusual amount of time, upwards of an hour.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
