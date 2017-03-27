Trump, on Twitter, asks why Clintons aren’t being investigated for ties to Russia

President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets Monday evening, asked why former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, who Trump defeated in the 2016 election, are not being investigated for their ties to Russia.
Trump concluded his tweets by saying, “Trump Russia story is a hoax.”
Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
...money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
The House Intelligence Committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee and the FBI have ongoing investigations into Russia’s influence on the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
FBI Director James Comey told the House Intelligence Committee last week that it has been investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia since June.
Several high-ranking Democrats have called for Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to step down after Nunes met with Trump to discuss secret documents that came from inside the White House.
The Senate Intelligence Committee has operated with less public attention, but the committee has promised a broad investigation into Russian hacking and that it will go beyond the 2016 election.
It is not the first time Trump has tweeted about Russia story or the Clintons’ connections to Russia.
What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Just watched the totally biased and fake news reports of the so-called Russia story on NBC and ABC. Such dishonesty!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017
Comments