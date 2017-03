For roughly a third of his presidency, Trump has been visiting his own properties

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

2:16 Indivisible Tacoma: "Resist and persist" President Trump

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'