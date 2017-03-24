Nunes cancels public hearing, sending House panel’s Trump-Russia probe reeling

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener