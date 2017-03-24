Trump’s deal-making reputation on line today with health vote

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting