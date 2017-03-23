GOP senator jokes about losing his mammograms under health care repeal

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party' Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement