Breakdown: What are some of the biggest cuts to social services in the Senate GOP budget proposal?

The budget proposal unveiled Tuesday by Republicans who control Washington’s state Senate came with some cuts to government programs.
Though the hundreds of millions in savings pale in comparison to the overall $43 billion budget, supporters of the agencies under the knife say the reductions still come with adverse effects.
The Senate’s Democrat Leader Sharon Nelson said the GOP is trying to “hide the fact they don’t have enough money to pay for this budget, so they go ahead and put it on the backs of the poor and say they’re helping the vulnerable.”
Republican leadership, on the other hand, has said the cuts are necessary to avoid more new taxes to pay for priorities such as meeting a court order to fix how the state pays for K-12 education. The plan would add about $1.8 billion to Washington’s public school system over the next two years.
Senate budget writer John Braun told reporters Tuesday that Republicans were trying to “best invest state dollars to truly help the vulnerable and get the best return for the citizens of the state of Washington.” He also said some of the cuts could be counteracted by the budget’s investment in other areas, such as mental health.
The GOP also moved to amend parts of its plan late Wednesday night, the effects of which are still being calculated.
Democrats who control the House are expected to reveal their budget plan next week.
Here are some of the agencies and programs that would receive the largest budget cuts in the original Republican proposal:
Housing and Essential Needs program
The Senate budget saves about $53 million by eliminating the Housing and Essential Needs program that helps certain homeless adults who are unable to work for more than 90 days because of a physical or mental incapacity.
The program, known as HEN, gives out rental assistance, but also personal supplies such as toothpaste and shampoo, dish soap, batteries, bus passes and laundry tokens.
In 2015, the program gave 8,228 people rental assistance, including 273 people in Pierce County and 274 people in Thurston County, according to the state Department of Commerce, which administers the program. More than 3,500 people in King County received rental assistance from HEN, the most of any county.
Republicans did put $7.5 million over the next two years into helping people who are incapacitated from general employment with dependent children.
Department of Early Learning
The Republican budget plan would limit eligibility and make other changes to the Working Connections Child Care program as part of more than $61 million in savings from programs overseen by the Department of Early Learning.
The changes to the Working Connections program, which helps low income families pay for child care, would save $44 million in the next two years.
The budget also would nix half of state money for the nonprofit ChildHaven, a preschool for severely abused children, according to a preliminary analysis by the department. The analysis says that would eliminate 315 program slots for kids.
Starting in 2018, the budget would limit eligibility over three years to the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which currently gives free preschool education to eligible 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families.
The GOP proposal would let only 4-year-olds participate in the program.
The preliminary department analysis says closing off eligibility to 3-year-olds may not just affect them: It could cause entire classrooms to close for lack of students, which may put 1,400 four-year-old children out of the program, too.
Those expected savings wouldn’t come until the 2019-2021 budget, however, which will be negotiated in earnest in 2019.
The Department of Early Learning’s budget would increase overall when including investments to other programs and normal fluctuations in spending.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
The GOP would save about $33 million through changes to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program run by the Department of Health and Social Services, including restricting who is eligible for its services.
The program gives temporary cash to low-income people who have children or are pregnant. The amount of help depends on the family size and income level.
The department is still analyzing the effects of the proposed change, said Norah West, a spokeswoman, in an email.
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein
