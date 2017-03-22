Eyes on 2018, Democrats salivate over GOP health plan

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims Pause

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

2:21 Take a behind-the-scenes tour of Scott Air Force Base

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex