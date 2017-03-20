Trump campaign is subject of a U.S. counterintelligence investigation

0:10 Video shows Donald Trump, Jr. helping to push woman's broken-down car Pause

2:15 President Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

1:07 Bellingham ready for first day of Spring

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting