Establishment Democrats aim to adopt the anti-Trump movement

2:31 Bellingham manufacturer shows how easy it is to use a patented rope-rescue device Pause

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' film trailer

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'