Fewer Central Americans entering Mexico, in a sign of Trump’s impact on immigration

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge