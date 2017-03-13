Lawsuit against Trump’s Toronto partner wins another round

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham Pause

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

1:32 Gulfport students help homeless with solar vending machine