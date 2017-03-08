In its declarations about enemies and leaks, Trump presidency recalls the Nixon era

In his now-infamous Twitter accusation that President Barack Obama had ordered wiretaps placed on his telephones, President Donald Trump evoked President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal.

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp (sic) my phones during the very sacred election process,” Trump tweeted Saturday, without citing any evidence. “This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Political analysts said the comparison was oddly apt – not since Nixon has the United States had a leader who believes so strongly that there is an orchestrated campaign to undermine his presidency. And the revelations over months about contacts between Russian officials and Trump advisers remind some of the slow beginnings of the Watergate scandal.

“For those of us who lived through Watergate, this feels very familiar,” said Elaine Kamarck, a former aide in the Clinton White House who’s now a Brookings Institution scholar who writes about the presidency. “There is just a familiarity to it, from the constant drip, drip of revelations to the paranoid style of the president himself.”

Since being sworn into office, Trump has been besieged by a series of leaks that have come out of the White House and various agencies.

The revelations led to the firing of his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and forced his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to recuse himself from an investigation involving Russia’s alleged interference in the election.

The leaks have also raised uncomfortable questions about whether rogue elements in the U.S. government are working against a democratically elected administration they don’t agree with.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said citizens should be outraged by the leaks of national security and classified information.

“This is the kind of disclosure that undermines our country, our security and our well-being,” Spicer said.

Kamarck, who was in graduate school during the Watergate scandal, sees its echoes in much of what is happening around Washington. Even the language has a Watergate ring.

On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., raised one of the central themes of Watergate, a cover-up, while he discussed his role in a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian election meddling. “I’m not going to be party to a witch hunt,” Rubio said on NBC’s “Meet the Press. “But I’m not going to be party to a cover-up.”

Presidential scholars are already are drawing comparisons between Trump and Nixon, citing both men’s adversarial nature and provocative styles.

Nixon had a deep streak of paranoia and harbored resentment of the press and intellectuals. “Never forget, the press is the enemy, the press is the enemy,” Nixon told two of his most important advisers, Henry Kissinger and Alexander Haig, in a conversation on Dec. 14, 1972, one of many that were recorded and are now archived at the Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California. “The establishment is the enemy, the professors are the enemy, the professors are the enemy. Write that on a blackboard 100 times.”

The comments sound strikingly similar to many made by Trump and his inner circle, particularly his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, who has described the media as the “opposition party” and pushed the alternative narrative that there are government forces seeking to undermine the administration from within.