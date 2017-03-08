‘Beyond the Bubble’ podcast: Trump’s infrastructure plan hopes to avoid a pothole

In the latest episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast, Kristin Roberts is joined by National Journal reporter Adam Wollner, Colin Campbell of The News & Observer in Raleigh, Chris Cadelago of The Sacramento Bee, and Anita Kumar and Katie Glueck in Washington D.C. to look at the tricky implementation of the president’s infrastructure plan in battleground states, as well as the latest questions of Kremlin influence hanging over this White House.
In this episode:
• Chris Cadelago on the political battles facing California’s pending infrastructure projects
• The White House can’t shake questions about its ties to Russia; Katie Glueck looks at how voters are reacting
• Charlotte’s mayoral race could be a bellwether for Democratic campaigns in 2017. Colin Campbell explains
• Anita Kumar finds a silver lining in President Donald Trump’s lackluster approval-poll numbers
• Adam Wollner looks at Darrell Issa on the hot seat, and Republicans' cautious pushback against White House policies
Subscribe to the show on iTunes here or Stitcher here.
Comments