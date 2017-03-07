Deputy AG nominee won’t commit to special counsel in Russia investigation

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:11 Deer browse shrubbery along Lakeway Drive

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys