Christians, Jews reject revised Trump ‘Muslim ban’

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen Pause

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:36 White House: 'Everyone is agreed' on policy change about transgender bathrooms

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina