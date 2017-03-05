FBI Director Comey asks Justice Department to reject Trump’s wiretapping claim

1:50 Nooksack Valley Middle School "Hoosier" gym getting major remodel Pause

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters