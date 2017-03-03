Is Yucca Mountain once again to be America’s nuclear waste dump?

0:49 Timelapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

4:20 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:48 Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in history' after winning DNC chair