Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke shows up for his first day of work on horseback

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news' Pause

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

8:59 Former Kentucky governor delivers Democrat's response to Trump's joint address to Congress

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration