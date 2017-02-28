Trump starts speech by speaking out against anti-Semitism

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:43 Marijuana activists prepare their pot protest at Trump's inauguration

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?