‘Engaged’ Latino leaders converge on state Capitol to seek lawmakers’ help

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen Pause

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?